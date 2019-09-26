Joseph Maguire, the acting US Director of National Intelligence, is testifying to the House Intelligence Committee on a whistleblower's memorandum regarding a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The chairman of the Democratic-led House intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, has begun proceedings.

The questions to Maguire today refer to a whistleblower report released by a congressional panel on Thursday which said Trump used his office to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 election to advance his personal political interests, risking US national security.

The Committee released a declassifed version of the report made by the whistleblower, which triggered weeks of controversy and prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the Republican president.

Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, in coordination with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to a summary of a July telephone call released by the Trump administration on Wednesday.

Maguire, testifying today, refused for weeks to share the report with Congress.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of trying to destroy him politically.

A federal law required that the report be sent to lawmakers after an inspector general determined that it was urgent and credible.

Military aid

TheUS has been giving military aid to Ukraine since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. The $391.5 million in aid at issue in the current controversy was approved by Congress to help Ukraine deal with an insurgency by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country.

The call occurred after Trump had ordered a freeze of nearly $400 million in American aid to Ukraine, which the administration only later released.