What next for Boris Johnson after the Supreme Court ruling?

British opposition lawmakers called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign on Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruled that he acted unlawfully by proroguing Parliament, a decision the PM said wasn't "right".

House Speaker John Bercow has announced that lawmakers would be recalled on Wednesday.

Speaking from New York where he is attending the UN General Assembly, Johnson said he disagreed with but would respect the Supreme Court's ruling.

"The most important thing is we get on and deliver Brexit on October 31," he added, suggesting he could ask for another suspension which the ruling didn't ban.

"I do think there's a good case for getting on with a Queen's Speech anyway and we will do that," he said. He is now expected to fly back earlier than expected to attend Parliament when it reopens.

But according to Tim Bale, professor of politics at the Queen Mary University of London, "a second prorogation is unlikely because it would involve bringing the Queen so obviously into politics."

"I’m not sure either that cabinet and particularly the lawyers in the cabinet would support it," he added.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Jo Swinson, leader of the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats party all called for Johnson to resign on Tuesday.

Bale sees a resignation as "unlikely" and said that although a vote of no confidence — called by the opposition and which would trigger new elections if successful — is possible, opposition parties will instead hedge their bets.

"I suspect that opposition parties would prefer to keep him in place so they can take potshots at him, forcing him into requesting an extension. That would be the rational thing for them to do even if it might not be a constitutional thing for them to do," he said.

How did we get here?

The Supreme Court ruling is just the latest in a series of defeats Johnson has had to endure since announcing in early September that Parliament would be prorogued for five weeks.

He argued at the time that a recess would allow him to outline his agenda in a Queen's Speech, scheduled for October 14, and that it had nothing to do with the country's exit from the European Union.

But opposition lawmakers and rebel Conservative MPs argued the prorogation was intended to muzzle them over Brexit and enable the new leader to take the country out of the bloc without an agreement on October 31.

They banded together to fast-track and pass legislation to prevent such a scenario and then rejected his calls for new elections twice, preferring to wait until their Withdrawal Agreement bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit had been granted Royal Assent.

When are elections likely to happen?

Although elections have not yet been formally tabled, every party has been in campaigning mode with a new ballot widely expected to take place before the end of the year.

Bookies have slashed odds on Johnson leaving office this year from 6/4 to 10/11. At the beginning of September, it stood at 7/2, according to Oddschecker, a betting aggregator.

"BoJo has lost his mojo, and the bookies are becoming increasingly confident the beleaguered PM will be out-of-office before 2019 is out," spokesperson Callum Wilson said in a statement.

Gamblers could also take a stab at when the next election might take place.

"October 2019 is now as short as 20/1 with some bookmakers. December 2019 still tops the market at the best price of 6/4," Oddschecker said.