UK Supreme Court to give historic verdict on suspension of Parliament

Britain's Supreme Court is to deliver a historic verdict today on whether a decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful.

The ruling could have serious implications for Johnson's plans to take the UK out of the EU by the current 31 October deadline.

A decision against him could lead to an earlier reconvening of Parliament, potentially giving MPs a better chance of blocking a no-deal Brexit, with Johnson insisting the UK is to leave by the deadline with or without a deal.

A majority of MPs are against a no-deal Brexit, fearing the disruption to food and medicine supplies and the potential economic turmoil it could bring.

The ruling is to be made at around 1030 UK time (BST), or 1130 Central European Summer Time.

The court in London will rule on two separate issues: whether the court even has the authority to rule on the issue at all, and the legality of Johnson's actions.

Johnson asked the Queen to approve the suspension, also known as the prorogation, of Parliament from September 10 to October 14 on the grounds that he needed the time to prepare a new legislative agenda.

His opponents say the real reason was to prevent Parliament, where he has no majority, from blocking his Brexit plans.

