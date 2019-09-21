Saudi Arabia's foreign minister says the wealthy Gulf nation will wait for the results of an investigation into last week's attacks on two of its oil installations before taking any further action.

Adel al-Jubeir said on Saturday that the results of its investigation so far show that Iranian weapons were used in the attacks on September 14 on its Khurais and Abqaiq facilities.

The attacks, the worst on Gulf oil infrastructure since Iraq’s Saddam Hussein torched Kuwaiti oilfields in 1991, have been claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been fighting Saudi Arabia since 2015.

But both Saudi Arabia and the United States blame Iran for the attacks, which were carried out with drones. Iran denies the allegations.

'Battleground'

The leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Saturday that any country attacking Iran would see its territory become the "main battleground."

Saidi Arabia says that so far the investigation shows that Iranian weapons were used and the attack originated from the north. If true, that appears to rule out Yemen which lies to the south of Saudi Arabia.

The attack managed to cut the global oil supply by around five pecent.