2 Killed in a shooting in South Carolina

Two people have died and 8 others have been wounded in a shooting in South Carolina. The incident took place before dawn on Saturday in a crowded bar in Lancaster.

Those killed and injured were caught up in the crossfire. Four of the injured were airlifted to hospital and the extent of their injuries is not yet known. Four others were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

The county sheriff department believes the incident broke out when two individuals who had a grievance came across each other. One is said to have targeted the other. The police are still on the hunt for a shooter.