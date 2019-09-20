Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
The best images from Europe's climate protests

By Sandrine Amiel  Reuters  
Young activists paint placards during the Fridays for Future global climate strike in Stockholm, Sweden, September 20, 2019.
Young activists paint placards during the Fridays for Future global climate strike in Stockholm, Sweden, September 20, 2019. -
Stina Stjernkvist/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
From London to Krakow, millions of young Europeans skipped school and took to the streets this Friday to demand urgent action against climate change.

Euronews selected the best pictures from this historic day of mobilization -- one of the largest since the launch of “Fridays for the Future,” the school strike movement started by 16-year old Greta Thunberg in Sweden last year.

People attend a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20, 2019.
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A person pushes a baby-troller with a slogan on it during a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20, 2019.
REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Student holds a traffic cone as she attends a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20, 2019.
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Students with placards take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2019.
REUTERS/Christian Mang
Extinction Rebellion activists attend a climate change demonstration in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2019.
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Activists of
Activists of "Ice on the rope" stand on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Munich

REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People take part in a demonstration claiming for urgent measures to combat climate change, in central Brussels, Belgium, September 20, 2019.
REUTERS/Yves Herman
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland September 20, 2019.
Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Young activists stage a performance during an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Warsaw, Poland September 20, 2019.
Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland September 20, 2019.
Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
People hold placards during the Global Climate Strike at Raadhuspladsen in Copenhagen, Denmark September 20, 2019.
Ritzau Scanpix/Nils Meilvang via REUTERS
A man holds a placard depicting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as people take part in the Fridays for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France
REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Witty slogans, colourful costumes, drawings, performances: the pictures illustrate how protesters across the region deployed their creativity to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

A young woman in the British capital was seen pushing a baby-troller with the slogan “I have a right to a future.”

Throughout Germany, activists of "Ice on the rope" stood on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows.

In France, protesters held paintings of Greta Thunberg depicted as a kind of religious icon.

Click on the image gallery above to see our selection of pictures from across Europe