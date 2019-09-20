The best images from Europe's climate protests

From London to Krakow, millions of young Europeans skipped school and took to the streets this Friday to demand urgent action against climate change.

Euronews selected the best pictures from this historic day of mobilization -- one of the largest since the launch of “Fridays for the Future,” the school strike movement started by 16-year old Greta Thunberg in Sweden last year.

1 2 People attend a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson 1 2 A person pushes a baby-troller with a slogan on it during a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay 1 2 Student holds a traffic cone as she attends a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson 1 2 Students with placards take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Mang 1 2 Extinction Rebellion activists attend a climate change demonstration in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke 1 2 Activists of "Ice on the rope" stand on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Munich REUTERS/Michael Dalder 1 2 People take part in a demonstration claiming for urgent measures to combat climate change, in central Brussels, Belgium, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman 1 2 Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland September 20, 2019. Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS 1 2 Young activists stage a performance during an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Warsaw, Poland September 20, 2019. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS 1 2 Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland September 20, 2019. Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS 1 2 People hold placards during the Global Climate Strike at Raadhuspladsen in Copenhagen, Denmark September 20, 2019. Ritzau Scanpix/Nils Meilvang via REUTERS 1 2 A man holds a placard depicting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as people take part in the Fridays for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Witty slogans, colourful costumes, drawings, performances: the pictures illustrate how protesters across the region deployed their creativity to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

A young woman in the British capital was seen pushing a baby-troller with the slogan “I have a right to a future.”

Throughout Germany, activists of "Ice on the rope" stood on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows.

In France, protesters held paintings of Greta Thunberg depicted as a kind of religious icon.

Click on the image gallery above to see our selection of pictures from across Europe