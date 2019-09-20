An expert reveals how best to drink Japanese sake

Le saké japonais connaît de plus en plus de succès en Europe et en particulier en France où de grands chefs comme Arnaud Lallement l'apprécient pour accompagner leurs créations à base de fruits de mer.

Éminent spécialiste de cette boisson fermentée complexe, Sylvain Huet organise le Salon européen du saké chaque année à Paris, le plus grand événement dédié à cette boisson hors du Japon. L'édition 2019 aura lieu du 5 au 7 octobre.

En marge d'une édition de Taste consacré à cet engouement pour le saké, nous le rencontrons à L'Atelier du Saké à Paris. Il nous donne les clés de sa dégustation.

Chaud ou frais

_"Traditionally, sake has been drunk hot for centuries, maybe thousands of years. But for some 40 years in Japan and around the world, the most popular sake is highly refined, elegant, with more pronounced aromas of fruits, flowers, undergrowth, spices. These qualities are best appreciated chilled - a temperature range of between 10-12 degrees, which can be adapted to individual taste." he explains.

_ These sakes can be drunk in traditional vessels used for drinking in Japan. They can be made from ceramic, alloys, wood, sometimes bamboo, metal, glass… Or stemmed glasses, which look a bit like wine glasses, but which are now being made into for glasses specially for sake." he continues._

Conviviality

_"In Japan, there are not many rules for drinking sake, but one fundamental rule is that you never help yourself. If you are sitting at a table and you have 11 guests, your job is to serve the 11 guests. But the job of these 11 guests is to serve you. This rule ensures neither person drinks too much because it is usually served in small containers. But the fact of serving other people makes an occasion more convivial since you must in turn serve and talk to each of other guests." he concludes.

