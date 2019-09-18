Thousands evacuated as deadly flooding hits Cambodia

Eleven people, including two children, have died and 10,000 families have been evacuated across 14 provinces in the past 10 days due to severe flooding, Kun Kim, president of Cambodia's National Disaster Management Committee, said on Wednesday.

Kim added 100,000 homes, 25,000 hectares of rice paddies and 5,000 hectares of other crops in Cambodia had been flooded.

Local broadcaster PNN TV broadcast showed entire villages flooded In Prey Veng Province, forcing villagers to use boats to move out of their houses.