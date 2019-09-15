Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

Twitter mocks Boris Johnson after he compares himself to the Hulk

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Doha Madani with NBC News World News
Image: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Doncaster Market on Sept
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Doncaster Market on Sept. 13, 2019. -
Copyright
Jon Super
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got smashed by Twitter users after he attempted to compare himself with Marvel comic book hero the Hulk in an interview with the Daily Mail Sunday.

Johnson made the comment while discussing theU.K.'s struggle to exit the European Uniontwo years after the Brexit vote. The prime minister insisted that the U.K. would escape its "manacles" like the giant green Avenger.

"The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets," Johnson told the Mail Sunday.

Twitter users wasted no time in transforming Johnson into a viral meme, mocking his metaphor with edited photos and videos.

More than two years after voters cast their ballots, British Parliament is still struggling to find a way to depart from the E.U. without setting the country down an economic spiral.

Lawmakers voted on a measure that would prevent leaving the E.U. without a deal on trade and immigration on Sept. 4. The 21 Conservative members who supported the motion were kicked out of the party for defying the prime minister, including Winston Churchill's grandson Nicholas Soames.

Parliament was suspended for five weeks, as part of process known as prorogation, just days after the vote until mid-October, which casts doubts on the likelihood that lawmakers will agree on a deal before the country's Oct. 31 deadline.