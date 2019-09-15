Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Turkey

Trilateral talks on Syria to take place

By Euronews and Reuters 
The Iranian, Turkish and Russian heads of state will meet on Monday in Ankara to try to secure a truce in Northwest Syria. These latest talks come after Syrian government attacks in the region threaten to deepen turmoil in the area and send a new wave of migrants into Turkey.

The summit will focus on the Idlib province, the last strong hold of those seeking to overturn President Bashar al-Assad's government that is backed by Iran and Russia.

After a deal was signed with Moscow and Tehran two years ago, Turkey created 12 military posts in northwest Syria to help reduce fighting between rebel forces and President Bashar al-Assad’s government. Recent Syrian military action there has seen those posts caught in the crossfire. Turkey has warned Al-Assad’s government of retaliation should these posts be directly attacked. The talks are therefore crucial to deescalating this tension.

Furthermore, Turkey wants to create a safe zone in Northern Syria to resettle some 1 million Syrian refugees there. The Turkish military has recently patrolled the Syrian border zone with US forces in a bid to create the safe zone bilaterally. However, the US and Turkey remain divided on key elements of the project. The summit will play a key role in helping this project come to life and to reduce violence in the region.