FIFA will send a delegation to Iran following the death of a female football fan who set herself on fire after being arrested for attending a match.

The world football governing body is under pressure to sanction Iran after Sahar Khodayari, dubbed the 'Blue Girl', died on Monday.

The dramatic case sparked outrage and is quickly becoming a symbol of women’s fight for more freedom in Iran.

Euronews’ Anelise Borges is in Iran, and reports on the fight for women's equal rights in the country.