Which countries in Europe are most concerned about climate change?

Sweden, home of pioneering campaigner Greta Thunberg, is the most concerned about climate change in the EU.

That’s according to a newly-published survey.

The Eurobarometer poll claims 50% of Swedes surveyed thought global warming was the most serious issue facing the world today.

There is a mild correlation between the EU’s GDP and the percentage of respondents who think climate change is the number one concern.

Denmark, Germany and the UK are among the top six, while Bulgaria, the lowest country on the EU’s GDP index, is bottom.

Bulgarians consider international terrorism as the most serious issue, but like across the EU, concern about it is falling compared with the last survey in 2017.

Concern about climate change has increased in every EU country except the Netherlands over the last two years, according to Eurobarometer.