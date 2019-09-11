Family members will read the names of the nearly 3,000 men, women, and children who were killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001 as part of an annual ceremony to commemorate the victims.

This year marks the 18th anniversary of the coordinated terrorist attacks.

The annual ceremony will begin around 14h 40 CEST - you can watch coverage in the video player, above.

There will be six moments of silence throughout the morning to remember the specific events that occurred that day after 19 men affiliated with terrorist organisation al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial aircraft.

There will be moments of silence for when the hijacked planes crashed into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington DC and for when United Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania after the passengers learned of the other events and attempted to seize control of the plane from the hijackers.

There will also be moments of silence for when each of the two towers collapsed.

The events will take place at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum where two reflecting pools are inscribed with the names of those killed in both the 9/11 attacks and 1993 the truck bombing of the buildings.

The pools stand where the former Twin Towers once stood.