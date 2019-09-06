Brexit brinkmanship, new old faces and remembering WW2 in Brussels

For those of you who love to follow the Brexit drama, this week couldn't have been more gripping.

There were shouting matches in the House of Commons, defectors, and extraordinary defeats of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

His proposal to hold snap elections was shot down big time, and a bill to block a no-deal Brexit is set to become law soon.

Meanwhile, the EU is minding their own business.

This week, the hearings with the nominees for the EU top jobs began with arguably the most prominent candidate: Christine Lagarde, the head of the IMF.

She is slated to become the next president of the European Central Bank. Here's a look at her route to the ECB.

Ebola

As we're so much focused on Brexit and the Brussels bubble, there is a risk that news of immense human suffering in faraway places moves to the back burner.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, for more than a year now, the Ebola virus keeps claiming a huge human toll.

It's the second-largest and second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in the world.

At the core of this, the health system is weak and needs to be strengthened. So, while we can stop the outbreak, it will come back again and Congo has measles, monkeypox, chikungunya and so many other challenges. So; just dealing with Ebola and walking away is just unacceptable. Michael Ryan Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme

You can watch our report here.

For history buffs, 2019 offers a great opportunity to commemorate the fateful events in 1944 that led to the end of World War 2 and to celebrate, once again, the allied liberators, 75 years ago.

In America, those soldiers are called “the greatest generation”.

After the anniversary of the allied landings in Normandy in June, the liberation of Paris in August, it was now up to the Belgians to celebrate the liberation of Brussels.

For the city, the end of the German occupation also laid the groundwork for its transformation from a sleepy capital of a sleepy kingdom to the de-facto capital of the European Union.

Here's our report.

Next week

And we start with another Brexit topic, when Boris Johnson visits his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on Monday.

Another headache of Johnson's may be that British Airways goes on a three-day strike also on Monday.

And Catalan separatists take to the streets in Barcelona as the region celebrates its National Day, locally known as “La Diada”.

Now we started with Brexit and we want to end with Brexit.

Here's a local resident of central London who pretty much sums up the mood among many of his countrymen. See you next week!