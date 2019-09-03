Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Members of Itay's Five Star Movement vote 79% in favour of coalition with Democratic Party

By Euronews with Reuters  
Members of Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement voted by a large majority on Tuesday in favour of a coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), opening the way for a new government to take office in the coming days.

In an online ballot, 79.3% of 5-Star supporters voted in favour of joining forces with the PD, their long-time political foes, while 20.7% opposed the alliance, party leader Luigi Di Maio told reporters.

The vote means Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte can now complete work on the new administration and present President Sergio Mattarella with a list of suggested ministers. He will then have to win confidence votes in both houses of parliament.

