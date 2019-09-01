Euronews' Apostolos Staikos takes you around the 'jungle' next to the Moria camp, Europe’s largest migrant reception centre, on the Greek island of Lesvos, to see what conditions the migrants living there are facing.

The camp itself can host around 3,500 people but is surrounded by a "jungle," meaning there are roughly 10,000 people living in Moria.

This summer saw an increase in the number of migrants coming to at the camp with 13 boats full of people arriving in just 30 minutes last Thursday.

A 20-year-old resident in the jungle, a medical student from Iran, showed Euronews how the sole had been ripped from his shoe, which he said happened when people started pushing in a crowd.

"There are no rules, no situation to give people order," he said.

He showed Euronews inside the crowded tent his family shared, which did not have electricity.

From the area where they are located, it is a 1km walk to showers and toilets.

"This is not what I expected," he added.