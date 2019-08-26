Team Ursula: Nomination day

After 60 years, the European Commission will see a woman leading the executive body of the Union for the first time. Ursula von der Leyen has been working hard this summer to get the best candidates from the Member States for her team. One of her main requests is to get gender parity".

Ursula wants to have at least 13 women (including herself), which means four more than the current Juncker Commission.

She asked all EU countries to send two names, one male and one female. Only two countries obliged: Romania and Portugal.

A few countries decided to nominate one women and some of them are old faces from the Juncker team who will serve a second mandate.

In total, three women and five men from the current Commission will work with von der Leyen including some spitzenkandidaten that may become vice-presidents, such as the Dutchman Frans Timmermans and Dane Margrethe Vestager.

The other returning members Valdis Dombrovskis, Mariya Gabriel, Joahnnes Hahn, Phil Hogan, Vera Jourova, and Maros Sefkovic.

CEPS think tank director Daniel Gros says they should not be seen as a threat to her leadership.

"It is always good to have some people that have been there before and 8 is not even one third of the total, so that should not be a problem. Moreover these 8 have been rather passive in the previous commission, and therefore I do not think that they will dominate the new one".

The President-elect will have a tough job assigning portfolios, especially the important ones like Agriculture, Digital, Economic and Financial Affairs, Trade, Regional Development, that have big political and financial impact.

But the final decision depends pm how the commissioners will perform during the hearings at the European Parliament, taking place in the second half of September.

One piece of advice is that Ursula VDL changes management style from the Juncker era.

"The Juncker commission was totally centralized_, the_ individual commissioners did not really count for anything, but that led also much to an organization that was very much top-down and it lost some of its internal vitality. Ursula VDL could change that; she could say "I will allow more discussion in the commision; I will leave more room for individual commissioners to have their own initiatives," comments Gros.

Other important portfolios such as migration and climate change could prove controversial as they led to big policy rifts among EU countries.

Some countries left naming their top picks to the last minute . Belgium released the name of Didier Reynders during the weekend and Italian and French names are still unknown.

After the first hearings mid-September, Ursula von der Leyen will have about one month to present the final list of names to the European Parliament.

A final vote will take place by the end of October, so that the new European Commission takes office by 1st November.