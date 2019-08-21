UNHCR official criticises 'the radicalisation of migratory dreams'

An official from the UN's refugee agency has sparked controversy by expressing concern over the alleged "radicalisation of migratory dreams".

Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR's special envoy for the Central Mediterranean, was commenting on the Open Arms migrant rescue ship.

The vessel had been stranded off the Italian island of Lampedusa for weeks with Rome refusing to allow it to dock.

Spain offered to let the migrants disembark in Mallorca but the NGO Open Arms rejected this saying it would exacerbate the already trying conditions on board.

This prompted Cochetel to tweet: "Open Arms rejects Spanish offer of safe haven... while I understand the difficulty of the situation on board, I am very concerned by the radicalisation of the migratory dreams & demands of some migrants & refugees in Libya & neighbouring countries."

His comments came shortly before the Open Arms ship, which was stranded at sea for 19 days, was eventually allowed to disembark in Italy after an Italian prosecutor ordered the seizure of the ship.

People were quick to respond to Cochetel on social media.

"Radicalisation of migratory dreams? Just wow," Doctors Without Borders (MSF) communications adviser Alessandro Siclari tweeted.

Siclari told Euronews he was surprised by the statements of the senior UNHCR official, but that ultimately the tweet reflected Cochetel's personal opinion and does not represent the views of the UN agency.

Another social media user questioned the UNHCR's mandate, stating, that they thought the agency was "concerned by the radicalisation of the EU Member States refusal to comply with asylum and SAR international laws and regulations. Did I misunderstand your mandate?"

Seeking asylum in Europe

Euronews reached out to Charlie Yaxley, a UNHCR spokesperson for Africa, the Mediterranean and Libya about the tweet.

Yaxley explained there is a "rising trend" of "people who insist on only wanting to seek asylum in Europe."

In a statement provided to Euronews, Yaxley said: "People fleeing from conflicts in East and West African countries typically apply for asylum in neighbouring countries. The asylum system in place since the 1951 Refugee Convention requires you to apply in the country you are in," he explained. "Asylum seekers do not have the choice on where to ask [for] asylum."

On Twitter, Yaxley further responded: "A person should apply for asylum in the territory they are in. You cannot withhold your asylum claim in the hopes of getting a better offer elsewhere."

Often those fleeing violence and conflict end up in refugee camps set up by the UNHCR.

Some ask for asylum in countries enduring violence and conflict such as Libya, which hosts over 40,000 refugees and asylum-seekers.

Global displacement is at a record high, according to the International Organisation for Migration with "current estimates" at around 244 million international migrants globally.

"The dream of arriving in Europe is not given in the Geneva Convention, but the comment on the aspirations of migrants could have been avoided by UNHCR, an organisation that was created to protect asylum seekers," said Matteo Villa, an expert on migration issues at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies.

"The Open Arms issue has nothing to do with migrants' dreams, who make no difference between arriving in Spain or Italy, but has to do with a problem created by European countries. Saying that migrants have unattainable dreams on the ship doesn't reflect the complexity of the problem, no matter what international law says. It was not a good time to make that comment," Villa said about the Cochetel tweet.

"In essence, the message was 'stay where you are and be happy about what states offer you'," Adel-Naim Reyhani from the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute of Human Rights wrote about the UNHCR response.