Open Arms migrant rescue boat rejects Spanish offer of safe haven

The Open Arms migrant rescue vessel has rejected an offer of haven in Spain, saying the six day journey to Algeciras would be too treacherous.

Meanwhile, migrants have been jumping off the ship and attempting to swim ashore in the latest sign of desperation in the face of Italy’s refusal to allow it to land. Scuffles too have been breaking out on board.

"Disputes ... anxiety attacks ... panic ... what else do we need? For people to die?" asked charity found Oscar Camps. "Those who didn't die in the sea need to die here on board Open Arms? Is this what we need? I hope the Italian courts resolve the situation.”

Meanwhile Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini has taken to social media to mock the Spanish offer, saying it was designed to cast him as a rascist.

“Those who stick it out are the ones that win,” he said. He also accused those migrants who were allowed to disembark on humanitarian grounds of lying about their age and their illnesses.