In Venice, visit this exhibition with your eyes closed

When artist Caroline Lépinay saw a blind person attending one of her exhibitions and touching the works on display, she decided to create a show where visitors exclusively experience art by touch.

Now her exhibition, Love is Blind/ Blind for Love, has opened in Venice, comprising nine sections inspired by the legend of Cupid and Psyche, as told by Apuleius in Metamorphoses.

Visitors tour the exhibits blindfolded and led by a partially-sighted or blind guide. Afterwards, they are encouraged to tour the halls again without the blindfold.

As well as touch, the exhibition also features sound and smell, with three specially-created scents and operas by Luciano Pavarotti.