A bomb that exploded in Northern Ireland on Monday morning after authorities received a report of a suspect device on a nearby road was intended to lure officers "into the area to murder them," police said.

The device exploded at 10.35 am on Cavan Road, in Newtownbutler, a few kilometres away from the border with the Republic of Ireland.

There was no reported casualties or immediate claim of responsibility.

Police were in the area as part of a security operation after receiving a tip-off on Saturday evening that a suspect device had been left on a nearby road.

"While this investigation is at an early stage I am of the firm belief this was a deliberate attempt to lure police and ATO [Ammunition Technical Officer] colleagues into the area to murder them," Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said in a statement.

"This attack was indiscriminate and reckless an, whilst there is no doubt in my mind that police responding to this call were the target, the reality is that anyone could have been caught up in the explosion," he added.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne called it sinister.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney also condemned the act.

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, blamed "republican terrorists" for the bomb.

"It's time they left the stage and allowed everyone to move on. This was a clear attempt to kill," she wrote on Twitter.

The rival Sinn Fein republican party also condemned the blast with MP Michelle Gildernew describing it as "totally wrong."

"Those responsible for this incident have nothing to offer society and need to end these actions immediately," she added.