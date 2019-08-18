Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

'Operation Yellowhammer': Leaked UK document warns of no-deal Brexit chaos

 Comments
By Richard Good 
'Operation Yellowhammer': Leaked UK document warns of no-deal Brexit chaos
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

UK Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay has reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to leaving the European Union by tweeting a photograph of himself repealing the act that heralded Britain’s entry into the then European Community.

But a more pressing concern for Boris Johnson’s government is the need to calm the uproar generated by a leaked document that presents an alarming picture of the consequences of a no-deal brexit.

The so-called 'Operation Yellowhammer' document warns of a possible three-month “meltdown” in Britain’s ports, a shortage of food and medicine, and the closure of two oil refineries.

Other senior government ministers played down the memo as representing a worse case scenario. Michael Gove said there would be bumps in the road but that the country was now better prepared.

However, the threat of a hard border in Ireland highlighted in the document will focus minds ahead of talks between Johnson and European leaders, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.