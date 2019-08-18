UK Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay has reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to leaving the European Union by tweeting a photograph of himself repealing the act that heralded Britain’s entry into the then European Community.

But a more pressing concern for Boris Johnson’s government is the need to calm the uproar generated by a leaked document that presents an alarming picture of the consequences of a no-deal brexit.

The so-called 'Operation Yellowhammer' document warns of a possible three-month “meltdown” in Britain’s ports, a shortage of food and medicine, and the closure of two oil refineries.

Other senior government ministers played down the memo as representing a worse case scenario. Michael Gove said there would be bumps in the road but that the country was now better prepared.

However, the threat of a hard border in Ireland highlighted in the document will focus minds ahead of talks between Johnson and European leaders, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.