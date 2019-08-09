Sziget music festival in Hungary showcases its green credentials

One of Europe’s biggest music festivals has taken its eco-credentials to the next level this summer, with reusable paper tents, reusable cups and even water-saving toilets.

Sziget festival on Hajógyári Island, Budapest, Hungary, kicked off on Wednesday, with a raft of environmentally-friendly improvements, and a focus on the climate.

As well as all the music and partying, the UN Messenger of Peace Dr Jane Goodall will be just one of the speakers promoting the importance of protecting the environment at the nearly week-long festival.

“Last year we could replace one and a half million single-use glasses with a few hundred thousand of reusable glasses,” said Ákos Dominus, project manager of the Green Island project.

“This year, the Sziget festival will consume 3 million plastic glasses less, and the number is rising every year. So we can see how sustainable this program is.”

On Sziget’s last day, tents, sleeping bags, and mats that have been left behind will be collected by charity organizations.