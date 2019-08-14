Watch: Spanish village turned into a pensioners' paradise

A village in Spain where two-thirds of its residents are aged over 65 has had a makeover to make it more elderly-friendly.

NGO Stay With Us installed non-slip services and handrails in Pescueza and set up a day centre to provide exercise classes and meals. As well as this, homes were fitted with cameras so residents can quickly get help in case of emergency.

The campaign is hoping to replicate the initiative in other similar villages. With one in four Europeans over the age of 60, Europe has one of the world's oldest populations. Spain is one of the leaders in this phenomenon. The median Spanish age in 2020 predicted to be 45, two years older than the EU average.