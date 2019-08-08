Watch live: Land and food under growing pressure from climate change — IPCC

Limiting global warming to 2ºC will require significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from land and food production, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said on Thursday.

A special report on the relationship between climate change and land use found that land is under pressure from climate change and that better management will be essential for reducing greenhouse gases.

The use of bioenergy — biofuels such as wood or crop waste — needs to be carefully managed to avoid risks to food security and land degradation, it said.

The report was prepared by 107 experts from 52 countries as part of the IPCC's work on the impacts of climate change.

It is the first report where a majority of the authors (53%) are from developing countries. Women accounted for 40% of the lead authors.

The UN's body on assessing the science related to climate change warned last year that the world was off track for limiting global temperature rise to below 1.5ºC.

The 2015 Paris agreement aimed to limit the increase of global average temperature to "well below 2ºC above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels".

In its most recent special report, the IPCC focused on the relationship between climate change and the "critical resource" of land looking at land management, sustainability and food security.

Land as a necessary resource

Climate change is adding to water scarcity, soil erosion, vegetation loss, wildfire damage, permafrost thawing, coastal degradation, and tropical crop yield decline, a draft of the IPCC report said.

"Agriculture, forestry and other types of land use account for 23% of human greenhouse gas emissions," said Jim Skea, a co-chair of one of the IPCC's three working groups on the topic.

When land is degraded, the new IPCC report says, it becomes less productive. It impacts the soil's ability to absorb carbon which in turn exacerbates climate change.

"New knowledge shows an increase in risks from dryland water scarcity, fire damage, permafrost degradation and food system instability, even for global warming of around 1.5°C,” said Valérie Masson-Delmotte, one of the IPCC working group co-chairs. At 2°C of warming, the risks are even higher.

Recent wildfires in the Arctic circle have been emitting high levels of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Greenpeace Russia recently estimated that the wildfires in Siberia spanned 4.3 million hectares.

Humans affect more than 70% of the global ice-free land surface, the report summary said, and the expansion of agriculture and forestry have contributed to emissions and loss of the natural ecosystems and wildlife.

A UN report released in May found that nature and wildlife were declining at a rapid rate with roughly 1 million species threatened by extinction.

Food will be impacted by climate change in the near future

Higher carbon dioxide levels are expected to lower the "nutritional quality of crops," the report said. Cereal prices could increase by 7.6% in price by 2050, the report estimated due to climate change.

Food yield will also change and agricultural diseases will increase in some areas.

"Food security will be increasingly affected by future climate change through yield decline — especially in the tropics — increased prices, reduced nutrient quality, and supply chain disruptions,” said Priyadarshi Shukla, co-chair of one of the IPCC working groups.

“We will see different effects in different countries, but there will be more drastic impacts on low-income countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said.

Trade-offs on land use might be required in the future if people don't create more sustainable methods of food and land production.

The authors said that acting early in multiple domains such as transport, energy and environment will be more cost-effective as well.

"There is real potential here through more sustainable land use, reducing over-consumption and waste of food, eliminating the clearing and burning of forests, preventing over-harvesting of fuelwood, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, thus helping to address land-related climate change issues," said Eduardo Calvo who co-chaired the IPCC Task Force on National Greenhouse Gas Inventories.