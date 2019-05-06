Watch Live: Comprehensive report reveals nature is on the brink of environmental catastrophe

The report, compiled by hundreds of authors from 50 countries over the past three years, shows that nature is declining at a rapid rate, with roughly 1 million animal and plant species now threatened by extinction, many within decades.

“The conclusions of the report are very alarming,” Anne Larigauderie, executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), said at the UN's press conference Monday.

Watch live as the UN releases the most comprehensive report on life on Earth to date.

Three-quarters of the environment and 66% of marine environments have been severely altered by human action.

Since 1980, there has been a 15% increase in "global per capita consumption of materials", researchers concluded.

The report showed that the "abundance of native species" has dropped by at least 20% in most land habitats. More than 40% of amphibian species, 33% of reef forming corals, and over 33% of all marine mammals are among those threatened.