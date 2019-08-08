Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Teenager faces trial next year for attempted murder after French boy's Tate Modern fall

By Euronews 
A 17-year-old teenager will go on trial next year charged with the attempted murder of a six-year-old French boy, who was thrown from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London.

The boy was found on the fifth-floor roof on Sunday.

A court was told the boy had sustained a bleed on the brain and fractures to his spine, legs and arms.. Police said he is in a stable but critical condition in hospital.

Police said there was nothing to suggest the child knew the teenager who was arrested.

At a short court hearing, the teenage defendant confirmed his name, age, address and nationality.

The trial is set to begin on 3 February 2020. Reporting restriction were put in place banning the naming of the accused and the victim, the BBC reports.

