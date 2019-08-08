Teenager faces trial next year for attempted murder after French boy's Tate Modern fall

A 17-year-old teenager will go on trial next year charged with the attempted murder of a six-year-old French boy, who was thrown from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London.

The boy was found on the fifth-floor roof on Sunday.

A court was told the boy had sustained a bleed on the brain and fractures to his spine, legs and arms.. Police said he is in a stable but critical condition in hospital.

Police said there was nothing to suggest the child knew the teenager who was arrested.

At a short court hearing, the teenage defendant confirmed his name, age, address and nationality.

The trial is set to begin on 3 February 2020. Reporting restriction were put in place banning the naming of the accused and the victim, the BBC reports.

Want more news?