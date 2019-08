The new European Data Relay System (EDRS) was launched into the atmosphere atop a rocket by the European Space Agency (ESA) from French Guiana on Tuesday.

The EDRS aims to create what has been called the "Space Data Highway" — a high-speed network that can transfer optical data from satellites to Earth in near-real-time.

This system was sent into the skies on an Ariane 5 rocket.

It is the most sophisticated laser communication network ever designed, said the ESA.