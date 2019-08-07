Hunt for missing astrophysicist Natalie Christopher on Greek island

The hunt for astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, missing on the Greek island of Ikaria, entered its third day on Wednesday as Cyprus offered to assist in the search.

The 34-year-old British-Cypriot was reported missing on Monday by her husband, 38, after she failed to return from a morning run.

The couple was staying at a hotel near the village of Kerame and had been due to fly to Cyprus via Athens on Monday evening.

According to her husband's police statement, he awoke to find she was not in the room. He contacted her and she informed him she had gone jogging.

The Cyprus Mail reported that Greek police have sealed off the room where the couple was staying as part of the investigation.

Christopher is involved in research at the European University Cyprus, according to the institution's website.