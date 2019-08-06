Private jet carrying members of singer Pink's team crash lands in Denmark

A private jet carrying members of American singer Pink's tour crew crash-landed at an airport in Denmark on Tuesday, bursting into flames.

Danish police said a plane arriving from Oslo had an accident during landing at Aarhus airport but that all 10 people on board managed to leave the plane uninjured.

The Just Like a Pill singer was not on the plane.

Pink, 39, is due to perform in the Danish town of Horsens on Wednesday having performed in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Monday night.

"I have been told that it was part of Pink's team which was onboard the plane and that everybody is unharmed," Rune Lem of concert promoter Live Nation Norway said.

Passengers included four Americans, two Australians and a British citizen.