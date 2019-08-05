Greatest show on turf: 12-hour lawnmower endurance race

Rival drivers battled each other in a 12-hour endurance race — on lawnmowers.

The annual race in Five Oaks, West Sussex, England, saw 48 teams take to the 1.575km circuit from dusk until dawn.

It began in the traditional Le Mans grid formation with the drivers running to their machines at the start of the race.

Racers took it in turns to rest while mowers were refuelled and repaired in pit lanes.

The winning team 'Best Western' completed 384 laps.

Geoff Bishop, from the team, described his victory as “absolutely epic.”

“The best feeling ever,” he said. “Wanted to win this for so long. The cream of the crop really turn up here and it's not a twelve-hour endurance it's a twelve-hour sprint. And it's a race to the death as you can see anything can happen in those twelve hours."