8chan has been at the centre of three mass shootings, so should it be banned?

Time could be up for anonymous message site 8chan. Three gunmen behind three mass shootings all allegedly used the site to promote their crimes via their “manifestos”. Law enforcement is confident the latest was the El Paso gunman, who killed at least 22 people.

“Enough is enough” 8chan’s service provider said on Monday. Cloudflare, which provided the cybersecurity and support that kept 8chan online through years of controversy, announced they would no longer be working with the site. “A cesspool of hate” is how it was described by Cloudflare founder Matthew Prince in a stinging parting shot.

8chan is now desperately looking for ways to stay online, warning users to expect service disturbances.

For many, the time had come to take down 8chan altogether.

Should 8chan be banned?

But for many others, this is not simply an 8chan issue. This is an issue for the whole of the internet — and for society as a whole.

A piece by Ryan Broderick, a Senior Reporter with Buzzfeed News, generated a lot of debate on social media.

Broderick argued that "the problem isn't 8chan, it's Americans."

Speaking to Euronews he explained: "The issue is 8chan isn't like Facebook, it isn't like Instagram, it isn't like Youtube. It doesn't have anything in it that dictates what you see, it doesn't have any algorithms. It's just a message board. The same as any other website. Which means that any website could become 8chan. It's just that the users there are unmoderated, and the things they are talking about could go anywhere."

It isn't that extremists shouldn't be de-platformed, Broderick argued. p

Pointing to ISIS as a successful example Broderick said, "We used to see beheadings all the time. Now we don't. They're not really on any mainstream social media any more."

However, for Broderick, this is a much broader issue. Compared to organisations like ISIS, Broderick argued: “8chan isn’t one person, one organisation. It’s an anonymous collection of people who could find each other anywhere else.”