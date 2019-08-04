Watch: Frenchman successfully crosses Channel on 'hoverboard' in second attempt

French inventor Franky Zapata successfully crossed the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard on Sunday morning — a week after his first bid ended in failure.

Zapata departed from the French town of Sangatte shortly after 08:15 CEST and reached Saint Margaret's Bay, near Dover, some 20 minutes later after travelling about 36 kilometres and stopping halfway to refuel.

Zapata, who shed a few tears after landing and talking to his family, told French media that "the last five, six kilometres were pure pleasure, to see the [British] coast approaching like this."

His first attempt, on July 25, failed halfway through when he missed a landing platform mounted on a boat on which he was meant to refuel. Up to that point, he had been flying at 140 kilometres per hour at an altitude of between 15 to 20 metres.

A technician said after the first attempt that the waves had been to blame for Zapata's failure to safely land on the boat.

This time around, the team built "a bigger boat" and "a bigger platform", Zapata said on Saturday. He said everyone who worked on the team was very motivated.

"I'm feeling good, I'm just feeling very tired. We worked 16 hours per day to build a new fly boarder," he added, insisting that safety was a priority.

The Frenchman became known as the "flying soldier" when he showed off his invention before the world's media at France's Bastille Day military parade on July 14.