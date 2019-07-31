Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Mexican and American children play across border wall on pink seesaws

By Sofia Sanchez Manzanaro, Natalia Oelsner, Sandrine Amiel 
People play on a set of fluorescent pink seesaws across the US-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico, US
The fence on the border between Mexico and the United States has become a playground for children from both countries, who can now ride on seesaws built across its metal bars.

The three bright pink seesaws were installed by Californian architects Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello with the support of Colectivo Chopeke in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The installation is intended "as a recognition of the actions that happen on one side and have a direct impact on the other," Rael wrote on his Instagram page.

One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture

The project, baptized "Teeter Totter Wall", symbolizes the "delicate balance" between the United States and Mexico and their economic interdependence, the architects said.

"Mexicans throng to the US to find work, but often long to live comfortably in their own country. US industry and agriculture is dependant upon immigrant labour pools, yet the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Immigration and Naturalization Services have made it increasingly difficult to attract foreign labour," the architects wrote on their website.

The installation of the seesaws aims to connect children and adults on both sides of the wall, showing what happens in one country has direct repercussions in the other.

The seesaws have been installed in Sunland Park, New Mexico in the US and Anapra, Chihuahua in Mexico.