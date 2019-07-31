Watch: Mexican and American children play across border wall on pink seesaws

The fence on the border between Mexico and the United States has become a playground for children from both countries, who can now ride on seesaws built across its metal bars.

The three bright pink seesaws were installed by Californian architects Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello with the support of Colectivo Chopeke in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The installation is intended "as a recognition of the actions that happen on one side and have a direct impact on the other," Rael wrote on his Instagram page.

The project, baptized "Teeter Totter Wall", symbolizes the "delicate balance" between the United States and Mexico and their economic interdependence, the architects said.

"Mexicans throng to the US to find work, but often long to live comfortably in their own country. US industry and agriculture is dependant upon immigrant labour pools, yet the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Immigration and Naturalization Services have made it increasingly difficult to attract foreign labour," the architects wrote on their website.

The installation of the seesaws aims to connect children and adults on both sides of the wall, showing what happens in one country has direct repercussions in the other.

"One of the most incredible experiences of my and Virginia San Fratello's career was bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the border wall," Rael wrote on his Instagram page.

The seesaws have been installed in Sunland Park, New Mexico in the US and Anapra, Chihuahua in Mexico.