Families enjoy a bout of box cart racing in La Paz

Hundreds of children and parents who are still young at heart took to the streets of La Paz for a bout of box cart racing on Sunday (July 28).

Normally associated with suburban life in the United States, this Bolivian version of box cart racing has become a regular fixture for local families in La Paz since 1950.

In fact, for one Bolivian family, it has become a tradition with three generations of the Paz Arias family building and racing carts over the past 20 years.

La Paz' version of go-kart racing does have added difficulties. The city sits nearly 12,000 feet (3,700 metres) above sea level.