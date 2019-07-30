Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Families enjoy a bout of box cart racing in La Paz

Hundreds of children and parents who are still young at heart took to the streets of La Paz for a bout of box cart racing on Sunday (July 28).

Normally associated with suburban life in the United States, this Bolivian version of box cart racing has become a regular fixture for local families in La Paz since 1950.

In fact, for one Bolivian family, it has become a tradition with three generations of the Paz Arias family building and racing carts over the past 20 years.

La Paz' version of go-kart racing does have added difficulties. The city sits nearly 12,000 feet (3,700 metres) above sea level.

