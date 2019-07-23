North Korea's Kim Jong Un inspects new submarine, points out weapons systems - KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a newly built submarine and pointed out its tactical capabilities and weapons systems, North Korean state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

The submarine, which was built under Kim’s “special attention”, will be operational in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, KCNA said.

KCNA did not describe the kind of weapons systems the submarine contained or when the inspection took place.

Kim showed great satisfaction with the construction of “our kind of powerful submarine”, it said.

“In a country where the country’s east and west is surrounded by the sea, the operational capability of submarines is an important component of national defence,” Kim said.

North Korea “should continue to develop our national defence capability by putting great efforts in developing naval arms equipment, including submarines”, he said.

Kim tasked defence and scientific officials accompanying him with achieving more strategic initiatives in submarine use, state media said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)