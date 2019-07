Angola spends 3 billion dollars on food imports every year, even though it's soil is highly fertile. Becoming agriculturally self-sufficient is a priority for the Angolan government.

One way to achieve that is to build new farms. Fazienda Tip is just 10 years old, but today it employs about 100 people on it's 8,000 hectares.

Start the 360° video above to experience what it takes to build a farm from scratch.