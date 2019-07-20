Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Volvo issues recall notice

By Heather Donald 
Volvo has issued recall notices for almost half a million cars worldwide Saturday amid safety concerns.

Due to a manufacturer failure there are fears that a component inside certain diesel engines may melt. In a worst case scenario this could lead to the engine catching on fire and endangering lives. Currently there have been no reports of personal injury or accidents.

According to a Swedish news platform, this technical fault affects some four-cylinder diesel engines built between 2014 and 2019. Stefan Elfström, a Volvo spokesperson, said the V40, V60, V70, S80, XC60 and the XC90 models are all concerned.

This comes at a difficult time for the Chinese-owned car manufacturer which, despite rising sales figures, reported a slump in profits on Thursday.