Mercedes-Benz recalls one million cars over braking system fault fears

Mercedes-Benz has announced the recall of nearly one million vehicles because of potential problems with their braking system.

The German carmaker said it will contact owners of vehicles built between 2004 and 2015.

Models from its ML and GL series of SUVs and R-Class luxury minivans are affected.

'Advanced corrosion'

Their brakes may have what is called "advanced corrosion". The company says 993,000 vehicles are affected by the recall, including 70,000 in Germany.

Mercedes is starting the recall immediately, inspecting the potentially faulty vehicles and replacing parts if necessary.

Last February, the company recalled more than one million cars because of a defect in its "e-Call" feature. The system alerts emergency services of accidents. The defect meant it was possible that the wrong location could be sent. Because the problem was software-related, the fix was mostly done "over the air" - via a wireless download using the car's existing mobile data connection.

The eCall system is mandatory for all cars sold since 2018 in the European Union.

Watch Euronews's report in the player above.