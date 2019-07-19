Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Once-in-a-generation winemakers' festival kicks off in Switzerland

By Sinead Barry  with UER
The opening ceremony of the Fête des Vignerons in Switzerland saw more than 7,000 locals participate on Thursday.

The festival is a tribute to wine producers in the Lavaux and Chablais regions and takes place just once every generation. This edition has been planned for ten years and is costing approximately €91 million to stage.

Actors, singers and musicians have been practising for the three-week-long event for a year and expect more than one million spectators to attend the festival. One of its main features is an open-air arena that seats 20,000 people in the town's picturesque market square.

The Fête des Vignerons began in 1797 and has developed from an annual street parade into a globally recognised extravaganza. The festival is the first Swiss tradition to have gained UNESCO World Heritage Status.

Video editor • Francois Razy