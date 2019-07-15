Watch: Underwater music festival fills ocean with sound

A marine crossover of talents gave rise to an underwater music festival in Florida last weekend.

The event, called the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival was organised in order to promote coral reef protection in the area. The show was held in Looe Key Reef, the U.S.A's only living coral barrier reef.

“(It’s) about preserving the reef, about lessening our own impacts to it and being aware of just how important the reef is to the economy of the Florida Keys and to this country,” said festival director Bill Becker.

Scuba divers dressed up in costumes and mimed playing waterproof replica instruments for the show. The musical performances were fittingly ocean-themed, filling the seas with the melodies of 'Yellow Submarine', 'Fins' and the theme from Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'.