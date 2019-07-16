Something for everyone at NOS Alive

The annual NOS Alive festival held just outside of Lisbon is one of the highlights of the European summer festival season.

And 2019 was no exception.

With a lineup featuring some of the biggest names in music from the past and present there really is something for everyone, young and old, when it comes to NOS Alive.

Scheduling to avoid clashes or missing out on your favourite artists is always the most difficult part of any festival goer's experience. That was certainly not helped by the exhaustive lineup of more than 100 performances.

Preppy New Yorkers Vampire Weekend graced the main stage alongside Swedish pop superstar Robyn and indie folk favourites Bon Iver.

They were joined by some of music's biggest acts of the past 30 years, think The Cure, Smashing Pumpkins and even Grace Jones injecting a dash of nostalgia.

And for those who missed out this year, NOS Alive promises to be even bigger and better in 2020.