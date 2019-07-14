Pea shooting champion puffs a winner in world contest

Defending champion Ian Ashmeade won this year's world pea shooting contest in Cambridgeshire, England on Saturday.

Sally Redman-Davies took home the female title.

The annual World Pea Shooting Championships, in its 49th year, had contestants standing 12ft from a target and blowing out peas at a dartboard through a tube.

The inner circle scores five points, the middle circle three points, and the outer circle one point.

The contest is said to have been invented in 1971 after the village schoolmaster, Mr. Tyson, caught some mischievous pupils amusing themselves by pinging their unfortunate schoolmates with peas.

"You've got to do the same puff every time,” Ashmeade explained. “Otherwise … if you puff too hard then you will raise above the bullseye. If you blow too low then you will drop down below it."