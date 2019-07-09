Swiss air force interrupts yodelling festival during fly-by mistake

A Swiss air force commander has issued an apology after his aerial display team conducted a fly-by over the wrong event.

The air force team were scheduled to carry out a fly-by over the municipality of Langenbruck on Monday, where an event was ongoing to mark the centenary of the death of Swiss aviation pioneer Oskar Bider.

But the group flew instead over Mümliswil, an area 6.5-kilometres east of their intended target, interrupting a local yodelling festival.

Google Maps

Switzerland's Defence Ministry said the fly-by hadn't been practised beforehand, and the team were further hindered by a distraction from a helicopter.

The jets were also not fitted with GPS devices, the ministry added.