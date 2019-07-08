Watch: Greece's Kyriakos Mitsotakis is sworn in as prime minister

Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been sworn in as Greece's new prime minister at a ceremony in Athens.

The New Democracy party leader attended the ceremony at the presidential palace on Monday with his wife and three children, before heading to the prime ministerial office for a handover with outgoing leader Alexis Tsipras.

It followed a comfortable win for the party in Sunday's general election, which took 39.85% (99% of the ballots counted) of the vote.

The ceremony on Monday was led by Archbishop of Athens, Ieronymos.