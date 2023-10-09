By Euronews with AFP

Greece's conservative New Democracy (ND) party won seven of its 13 regions in its local elections, and now it's hoping to take the other six.

Greece's conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the victory of his New Democracy party on Sunday after it won seven of the country's 13 regions in the first round of its local elections, including its two largest: Athens and Thessaloniki.

"The political message of this vote confirms citizens' confidence in New Democracy," Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed after the vote.

According to the election's partial results, Nikos Hardalias, a former right-wing minister, was elected governor of Attica, the Athens region, with over 45% of the vote.

In Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, Apostolos Tzitzikostas was re-elected to govern Central Macedonia for a third term with a majority of over 60% of the vote.

New Democracy returned to power four months ago, after June's general election, with a landslide victory of 40.56%, 20 points more than its main rival, the left-wing Syriza.

