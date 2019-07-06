Villages evacuated as wildfires rage in Greece

Firefighters are still battling a stubborn wildfire on the Greek island of Evia, as high winds and soaring temperatures continued to stoke the flames.

Several villages close to the blaze were pre emptively evacuated and support, including additional firefighters, fire engines, planes and helicopter, was drafted in from across the country.

As yet there are no reports of injuries or damage to homes, however, authorities have been unable to bring the fire, which started on Thursday, under control as extinguished areas kept reigniting.

According to police, one man has been arrested in connection to the blaze.