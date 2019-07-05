Whats on in July? Environmental arts and culture across Europe

COS x Serpentine Galleries Park Nights: The Deep Listener

Where: London, UK

When: July 12th

In February the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park, London put out an open call for applicants to propose imaginary cities to experienced in alternate reality. Danish artist Jakob Kudsk Steensen's The Deep Listener was selected from over 350 entries as the inaugural installation. The piece takes the bio system of Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park, the area surrounding the gallery, and uses it to explore themes of preservation, extinction, and changing ecological realities. Inspired by science fiction this sounds like a fantastic multi-sensory exploration of ecology.

Rent an Electric Boat on Parisian Waterways

Where: Paris, France

When: Throughout July

Whilst the weather is beautiful and summery this July take a trip around Paris' waterways. Small electric craft with 5, 7 or 11 seats can be rented from Bassin de la Villette for a cruise on Canal l'Ourcq. The boats are silent and odorless making them the perfect way to experience the over 40km of water without adding to the pollution problem. The boats can be booked directly via the company's website and are available either by the hour, half day, or full day.

Allianz Cinema

Where: Zurich, Switzerland

When: July 18 - August 18

This outdoor cinema is set on the picturesque shore of Zürichsee and whilst the main attraction is the diverse film program the food is what we are most excited by. The entire event is emissions compensated and the culinary delights available are all locally sourced to create a considered, sustainable menu. Environmental concerns have been at the heart of this event since day one as head of catering, Rico Fanchini, explains here. So go catch a movie under the stars and an incredible meal without worrying about the environmental impact.

Creatures Made to Measure

Where: Ghent, Belgium

When: Throughout July

Looking at the future of animal and human relationships this exhibition discusses themes of sustainability. From factory farming to lab-grown meats, the works in Creatures Made to Measure consider how we can strike a balance between the affection we give our pets and the treatment of animals in agriculture and science. Created in three chapters, the designers look at past and current treatment of animals and then look to the future of how we might better integrate sustainability into our inter-species interactions.

Eco-friendly Gardening Workshop

Where: Barcelona, Spain

When: 13th July

This workshop promises to teach about urban agriculture allowing you to take care of your plants organically whether you have a balcony, terrace, or garden. Run by Professor Joan Sol, a licensed horticultural expert and environmental educator, you will learn what to sew and when to help you become an expert in growing your own organic veg.