Watch: New exhibition in London documents rave scene and civil unrest

A new exhibition in London will document rave and rebellion culture as well as the civil unrest from which it emerges.

The showcase, at the Saatchi Gallery, looks at rave culture from its preliminary stages in the early 1980s through until the present day.

Some of the artists featured believe that contemporary Britain is seeing a repeat of some of the political trends which led to the emergence of the rave scene that dominated the 1990s.

Adrian Fisk, one of the artists explained: "You know, rave came about as a reaction to Thatcher's government.

"Thirty years later we have a situation where we have another Tory government and we've got the country really divided and students are in debt because it's student loans and all this kind of thing.

"And clubs are closing down because all inner-city properties go into residential and so people are doing these parties once again."

This view is shared by other artists on exhibition.

Matthew Smith, better known as Mattko, discussed some of the photography chosen by the gallery for the exhibition.

"They wanted to show images from the Criminal Justice Bill marches of which we were an inherent part, and from Reclaim the Streets and much more modernly, the anti-Brexit sound system which took place only recently," he said.

'Sweet Harmony: Rave Today' is running in the Saatchi Gallery in London from July 12 - September 14, 2019.