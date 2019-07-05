Watch: Spain struts in the annual high heels race

The annual stiletto race in Madrid saw dozens of wobbly runners on Thursday.

Participants, who were mostly male, joined the race in solidarity with the LGBT community in Madrid. Pride celebrations are under full swing in the city this month with the climactic Pride march to take place on Saturday.

Runners must don heels of at least 10 cm in height in order to participate in the race. The height of all shoes is measured prior to the run.

The race defied the attempts of the Spanish far-right Vox party to cull the Pride celebrations this year. The party have been outspoken in their criticism of the festival and have said that they would like to move the event outside of the city centre next year.